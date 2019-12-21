GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 27, CASS 17
Western (4-8) got coach Lisa Pflueger her first Hoosier Conference win with the 10 point victory over Cass (2-12, 0-2 HC).
The Panthers (1-1 HC) used a strong second half to out score Cass 16-6 in the final to quarters for the 10-point win.
"Very physical battle for both teams," Pflueger said. "We raised our defensive intensity as a team. We also had lots of good looks offensively and battled on the boards."
Ella Biggs led Western with 10 points, and Cass was led by Paxtyn Hicks with seven points.
TAYLOR 46, EASTBROOK 31
