The Eastern girls swim team came out on top in a battle with Lewis Cass to a score of 91-89 Thursday.
Eastern and Cass were back and forth all night long, before the Comets came out on top.
"What a night!," Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. "First meet back after winter break, and the girls were moving! We knew going into it that it would be tough. We lost to Cass at the Tipton Invite, and the girls didn't want to lose again."
Eastern didn't have several of its key swimmers in the process.
"We were nervous because we were missing several girls due to illness or injury, but we didn't let it get to us," Klemmensen added. "We watched the score ping pong all night long. We were [separated by] three points going into the last relay, and I told my girls that they had to go. It was so tight, and I'm proud of the girls!"
Lauryn Shane led the Comets as a triple winner, and Cora Kendall as a double winner. Shane was tops in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Kendall was tops in the 100 butterfly. Other winners for Eastern were Ella Kantz (200 freestyle), McKee Morgan (diving) and Lola Williams (100 backstroke), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Shane, Kendall, Britney Eckert and Belle Ewing came out on top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.