Police are currently looking for a person they believe to be involved in an armed robbery at the Security Federal Savings Bank, 519 E. Markland Ave.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., initial scanner traffic indicated, when police were dispatched to the bank in reference to a white male who walked to the bank on foot, entered the business and demanded money.
He then allegedly left the bank on foot traveling eastbound, police indicated.
The identified male was described as being 20-30 years of age and approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, with a thin build and facial hair, dispatch noted.
He was also wearing all black clothing, and he allegedly implied that he had a firearm on him, though one was not displayed, police indicated through witness testimony.
If you know any information that can help police in this case, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
This story will be updated.
