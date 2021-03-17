When the coronavirus pandemic caused Harvard University to shutter its dorms, Aaryan Morrison had some thinking to do. She could go back to Kokomo and study remotely, or rent a home off-campus with friends, or something else.
The Kokomo native’s South African heritage is incredibly important to her, so it made sense that she instead pursued an internship at Visit Mobile in Mobile, Ala., where she works alongside others to bring light to the history of Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship, and Africatown, a community built by its survivors.
WOMAN OF DISTINCTION
When Morrison, 21, was a student at Kokomo High School, she made quite an impact. She graduated in 2018 as salutatorian and was named Distinguished Young Woman of America (DYW) for 2018, garnering a $30,000 scholarship at the end of the the national finals in Mobile, where DYW is headquartered.
Now a junior at Harvard, Morrison is studying social studies with a focus in African studies with a language citation in Swahili.
“My South African heritage is super important to me,” she said. “It comes out in pretty much every single thing I do.”
Morrison didn’t know then that connections made from DYW would lead to her work in Africatown. A “serendipitous set of circumstances” led her to her internship at Visit Mobile.
During her year as the national representative of DYW, she was paired with chaperone Kathy Latta, a “go-to support person for anything and everything you’d need,” Morrison said.
“She is, to this day, one of my greatest friends,” she said. “ ... (Latta) is a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful woman.”
The Harvard student joked that she was “kicked out” of the school, “or, evicted, as we’ve lovingly called it,” in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In mid-June, Harvard announced all classes would be remote and the junior class would not be invited back to live on campus. Morrison decided to attend school part-time and seek a part-time job.
In mid-July, Morrison was venting to Latta about her trouble job searching. Latta challenged Morrison to take a leap of faith and move to Mobile, saying she would send out Morrison’s resume for a part-time position.
“So (Latta), knowing me and my passion for African Studies and a project that promotes Black liberation and Black empowerment, she sent my resume to one of the many organizations here in Mobile working on ... tourism efforts in and about the Africatown community,” she said.
Morrison accepted the position at Visit Mobile, one of the several groups, organizations and individuals working to build and empower the Africatown community. She accepted an internship offer at the organization in late July and moved in with the Lattas in late August.
After a semester of doing part-time work and school, Morrison decided to take a leave of absence in January to work full time at Visit Mobile. She said the decision was made with much deliberation and guidance, and she’s unsure of when she’ll return to Harvard.
A HISTORY OF AFRICATOWN
Africatown was founded by survivors of Clotilda, a slave ship that came to Mobile in 1860. The wreckage of the Clotilda was unearthed in the Mobile River in 2019.
Morrison’s work at Visit Mobile includes doing extensive research on Africatown and the Clotilda as she writes a script for a water tour that explains the history of the community. She wrote a history of Africatown to share with the Kokomo Tribune.
“Africatown was founded by a group of people that were part of the last group of Africans to be kidnapped from their homes, trafficked from the west coast of Africa to the United States, and enslaved in the American South. I believe we as a society should know their names; some of these survivors and subsequent founders were Kossola/Cudjo Lewis and Abile/Celia Lewis, Rose and Pollee Allen, Maggie and Charlie Lewis, and about a dozen others,” Morrison wrote in an email.
At the time of the voyage, U.S. participation in the international trafficking of enslaved persons had been illegal for over 50 years, Morrison said. But, around 1858-59, a wealthy, white man named Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could smuggle 100 people into Mobile from the West African Coast.
“He financed the voyage of the ship Clotilda and the captain, another white man named William Foster smuggled a group of about 110 people, between ages 2-25, from various parts of what is today known as West Africa, into Mobile in 1860,” she wrote.
This happened so close to the Civil War that these people were only enslaved about 4-5 years, some in Mobile and some in other places in Alabama. They came back together after the war and founded Africatown around 1866-68, Morrison said.
Among the many things that make the survivors significant is that many descendants of the slave ship and Africatown founders still live there today. Additionally, many Black Americans do not have the privilege of knowing their family history, but Clotilda descendants do.
“The community is still alive today due to the work and care of its residents, who have kept its incredible history alive and worked to preserve some of its most significant sites over the last 150 years,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the work she’s done on the water tour project has been sobering and infuriating, while acknowledging that she does not inherit this story the same way some of her Black American friends do.
“It’s really hard history to consume day in and day out ... .” she said. “It’s hard to talk about off the cuff.”
HONORING HER HERITAGE
Morrison is aware that her family's history and heritage is different from those whose ancestors were sold into chattel slavery — in which the enslaved person is legally rendered property of a slaveowner. A year-and-a-half before Morrison was born, her parents, Bronwen and Kismet Morrison, moved to Kokomo from South Africa.
“My parents were victims of the apartheid state in South Africa, so not the chattel slavery system of America, but another destructive, race-based society,” she said.
Morrison and her family have taken several trips to Africa, seeing her relatives and getting familiar with her parents’ hometowns. One of the reasons she chose to study Swahili, or as it’s called in Swahili, Kiswahili, was because of her heritage.
“Swahili is a language that’s spoken all across the continent but mostly in eastern Africa, and most prominent African business language,” she said. “In Africa, English and French is often used in business but it’s really important to me to not learn the language of white colonizers.”
As a Black woman in the United States, Morrison said she recognizes the efforts of her Black friends’ ancestors, and carries on a responsibility to help tell the story of Africatown the way it happened.
“It’s my duty and privilege to tell the story the way it’s supposed to be told,” she said. “Truthful, with all sides represented. Especially the side that has been repeatedly silenced over and over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.