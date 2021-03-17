Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. ENE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.