MALE TEAM WINNERS
100 Stones
Brock Titus and Ryan Burba
Total pounds lost: 95.4 lbs
Total percentage: 15.20%
Ryan was a finalist in last year's KT Trim Down competition, which kept him motivated to win this year.
Q: How were things at the beginning of the competition?
RYAN: At the beginning it was really hard getting into a routine and staying committed to it. Once we got into a routine before all the COVID stuff started, we were working out together, we were holding each other accountable. We were working out like 6-7 days a week.
BROCK: I started out really low calorie, eating between 1,000 and 1,500 calories a day. After a few weeks I just plateaued and couldn't figure out why. Some of my friends told me, "You won't burn anything if there's nothing to burn." So I doubled my calorie count and started losing weight again.
Q: How did things change during the stay-at-home order?
RYAN: At that point we'd lost quite a bit of weight and we had a lead in the competition, so really our goal was just to maintain. I was doing a lot of workouts at home. We have a Pelaton bike at home so I've been riding that like crazy.
BROCK: I probably would have lost more if it weren't for the quarantine. My best bet at home was to watch what I eat because I wasn't able to put in 20,000 steps at work and go to the gym after that every day.
Q: What's your plan to stay healthy going forward?
RYAN: I want to continue on the path, I haven't really gone crazy (overeating) since the competition ended but it is harder.
BROCK: I'm not going to be so much focused on losing weight but I might start messing with my body, like gaining muscle and strength.
CO-ED TEAM WINNERS
Cooptroop
Amanda and Dustin Coop
Total pounds lost: 59.3
Total percentage: 16.67%
Q: You have participated in KT Trim Down nearly every year. Why do you guys keep coming back for KT Trim Down?
AMANDA: It really keeps us on track. We always go to, except for this year, spring break so if we start in January losing weight, we're pretty good. We look pretty good by the time we go on spring break. It just helps get us a little extra motivation.
Q: What did you find helpful this year while being at home?
AMANDA: We make all of our meals. We don't go out to eat a whole lot, and I make very healthy meals here. We count the calories and use MyFitnessPal, the app, to track what we're eating. Because we're married and we're together all the time, we workout together as well.
Q: What's your plan to stay healthy going forward?
AMANDA: In the past, we have let loose, but we are determined not to let it go this year. We were ready to win this year and we were excited because this year's percentage was our highest so far.
FEMALE TEAM WINNERS
Cast-a-weighs
Hailey Porter and Morgan Stump
Total pounds lost: 40.1
Total percentage: 10.72%
Q: This is your third time in KT Trim Down. What was your game plan going into the competition?
HAILEY: We made sure we were going to the gym together at least two times a week and then doing our own workouts throughout the week. We both did our own diets, but I am on the ketogenic diet. The competition is just a really fun way to lose weight.
MORGAN: For me, it was just to cut back and be more aware of what I was eating. I have a treadmill at home so I would walk more and more and just be aware of what I was eating. We worked out together a couple times a week, too.
Q: How did you stay motivated during stay-at-home order?
HAILEY: It was definitely more challenging at first but the most important part was to stay on my diet. There were times when I was on-off of it but sticking with it is really key.
MORGAN: I was afraid that I would go back and we only had a few weeks left. It is a stressful time, and during stress people tend to eat more. I was determined to not go back.
Q: What's your plan to stay healthy going forward?
HAILEY: I'm almost to my goal weight, like 20 pounds away, so I'm going to stay on keto until the end of summer at least. I think I can definitely hit my goal.
MORGAN: I'm going to really try to keep going. I don't want to lose progress. Last year I ended up gaining some of my weight loss back during the summer. I'm going to try to get through this quarantine and get through this e-learning and stick with it.
