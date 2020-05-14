The Kokomo School system, as well as Fulton County, suffered a great loss on May 7 when Joe Mathias, age 89, died in a farm-related traffic accident outside of Rochester, Indiana. Despite our shock and dismay, Joe was doing what he enjoyed most; preparing for the next season of growing blueberries.
Would he want tears of anguish at his passing, or would he rather have those who knew him, chuckling at the good memories? Knowing Joe, there is no doubt he would want the latter.
Joe was one of the friendliest guys I have ever met. Many of you knew Joe from when he was in the Kokomo School system, yet had no idea about his background. I was a year behind him in grade school in Fulton County and high school in Rochester, so I have a little different perspective on what made Joe tick.
Back then, there were a couple of bus routes that hauled kids to grade school out in the country, then one bus collected those kids who were destined for Rochester High School. On the way to high school, Joe was self-appointed to ensure there was never a dull moment, and if I may be a little blunt, he was one of the most ornery boys of the bunch. He provided some dismay for the girls, and many chuckles, not only for us boys, but even the driver, at times.
As so often happens, those types seem destined to become teachers, as Joe did. He served many years in the Kokomo School system, ending his career as the principal at Boulevard Elementary. I have talked to several teachers who worked for him, and without exception, they said he was the best principal they ever served with.
I have an idea why that might have been. Joe was "in charge" and any student (especially boys) who thought they could get by with an infraction was in for a surprise, simply because Joe had either done the same thing, or had heard of it and wished he had done it.
We all need a teacher or friend like Joe, don’t we? Well done, Joe, and may you rest in peace.
Bill Dague, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.