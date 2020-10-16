I have known Mike Karickhoff since he served as park superintendent and city councilman. We met in Leadership Kokomo and worked together on a group project. I was impressed with his skills and ability to work with people of differing opinions. He did research quickly, found resources and analyzed facts while considering the group’s opinions to come to the best solutions.
Mike has served in many civic groups including United Way, Kiwanis, Y‘s men and Gus Macker. He always shows those same qualities in his leadership abilities to work in various groups and serves our communities passionately. His agenda is not based on one topic but on many concerns in areas he represents. He seeks input from constituents through emails, phone calls, surveys and many conversations in order to gain all perspectives. He shares facts, analyzes the available data and considers all facts to help make difficult, critical decisions for Indiana. Mike works with both parties and does not come to conclusions based on his own opinion or emotions surrounding the issue. He works hard for the people he represents, currently serving on the Ways and Means Committee and as speaker pro tempore.
I am witness to Mike’s personal characteristics that make him a strong, caring leader in this difficult time. He is a man of integrity, speaks the truth and is respectful. I prefer a person with these personal and professional abilities to represent me in our Legislature. I encourage you to vote for Mike Karickhoff.
Johanna Ridenour, Kokomo
