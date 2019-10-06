As a candidate for a political office in 2018, I was afforded the opportunity to meet and speak with hundreds of people. I found the comments and concerns of so many people were amazingly similar and very much in line with my own views from a political standpoint.
A few months ago I had a chance to meet with mayoral candidate Tyler Moore, and he afforded me the opportunity to ask him questions regarding issues that I believed to be very important issues as they relate to the kokomo community.
Tyler has been very open and easy to talk to, which came as no surprise since I have known Tyler and his father for more than 20 years. I have worn a police uniform while serving this community for more than 40 years, and some of the attributes derived from years of training included the ability to be able to read body language, as there are signs that might well indicate deception to questions based on the answers, and I detected no such signs as Tyler responded to my questions.
I can't think of a single negative thing that I could say about this man, and I have no doubt that he is seeking the mayor's office for all of the right reasons.
The Moore family has an impeccable reputation in this community, and Tyler deserves a chance to implement those closely related skills that he has acquired as a county commissioner and as a lifelong resident of this community. He is well-versed in those issues that plague our community, so let's give him a chance to make good on his word that as mayor he will work towards making a positive change for our community.
I join my fellow police officers as I endorse Tyler Moore as the next mayor of the city of Kokomo, and I hope that my friends and family will support and vote for Tyler Moore as well as a vote for Tyler is a vote for change.
Norris Jones, Russiaville
