When I cast my ballot in the 2019 mayoral election, I was unaware that no matter the outcome, I was voting for Paul Wyman for mayor of Kokomo.
Kudos to Wyman, as he seems to be handling the COVID-19 pandemic for Kokomo and Howard Counties with the team he has in place. Why does it seem that our mayor doesn’t have an active role on this team?
Obviously no one could have seen this pandemic coming before the November election, but if we did, would more people have voted for the Democratic candidate, Abbie Smith, who had previous experience with working through disasters?
The most recent restrictions set in place by the Howard County Board of Commissioners that make nonessential items unavailable to purchase in our larger local stores is obviously the next step in what has to be done to keep people at home. Where is our city police force? Why are they not monitoring these situations at the places people are congregating?
What are our other city leaders doing to help? I haven’t heard a peep from our City Council members. How are they leading? What are they doing to help? They wanted these jobs, they wanted change, but they are nowhere to be found.
Three months in and we have already had a council member resign, a new one caucused in, who arguably has the same bad traits of the one who resigned, and they are MIA. Is this the change we wanted?
No one is taking any action in city and county government except Paul Wyman, and this all shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of the county. People are quick to talk ill of Wyman, but he always steps up when needed. Thank you, Mr. Wyman
Step it up, city of Kokomo. You promised us better.
Annette Ruterbories, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.