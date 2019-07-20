Bruce Lee once said always limiting yourself, physically or otherwise, it will take root.
“There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them,” he aid.
Mind Movies, a personal development company, defines the top ten self-limiting beliefs as:
1. I’m too old
2. I’m not smart enough
3. I’m not educated enough
4. I’m afraid of trying and failing
5. You have to have money to make money
6. I've already tried everything
7. It's selfish of me to want more
8. I don’t feel that I really deserve it
9. I don't have the willpower
10. All the good ones are taken
In your day-to-day choices, be very careful to not limit yourself concerning what can be accomplished.
Albert Ellis, in his Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT), identifies a number of dysfunctional beliefs that people often hold.
For example, dysfunctional beliefs can include that it is a necessity for adults to be loved by, or approved of, by everyone in their community, not having things work out exactly the way you believe is the worst things that could happen and it is easier to avoid life’s responsibilities and difficulties than face them.
When battling dysfunctional thinking, we need to remind ourselves these core beliefs are false.
We don’t need to be dependent on others, the only person we need to run our lives is ourselves.
Our past does not determine our present behavior. Even if something that happened strongly impacted us, it doesn’t mean it will do so for the rest of our lives.
There is no right answer or perfect action to solve every single problem. We aren’t doomed if we don’t find a precise response to all issues. Your past is
We serve a wonderful, powerful, and majestic God for whom nothing is too difficult.
In the Old Testament, God makes a major statement and then asks a rhetorical question: “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?” (Jeremiah 32:27)
The New Testament declares: “The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” (St. Luke 18:27)
The God of creation is so awesome that nothing is too difficult for God to do. It is no secret what God can do. What He has done for others, He can do for us.
While God is omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent,we can limit God’s power.
“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” (Ephesians 3:20)
Let that sink in, the word tells us the power God will work in our lives will take root according to the power that works in us.
Will we strive to permit the Spirit of God to have ultimate control of our life?
Brother Larry Hayes said, “When you realize that you are not quite as knowledgeable as you thought you were that’s when wisdom begins.”
Wisdom dictates that we accept no self-limiting belief, because God is with us.
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Pastor for Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry for Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
He may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
