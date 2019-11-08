Carver b-ball league needs more players
The Carver Community Center is looking for additional players and teams for its basketball league, which is open to players in grades K-12. The entry fee is $75 per player and $450 per team.
The league will start on Dec. 3 with games at the center.
IUK volleyball wins at W. Virginia Tech
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat West Virginia Tech 3-1 (29-27, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19) in a River States Conference match Friday night.
Kendal Williams distributed 47 assists to fuel the Cougars’ offense. Lizzie Sokeland (16 kills), Mallorie Havens (15) and Erinn Adam (9) led the attack. Defensively, Sokeland and Adam had five solo blocks apiece, Macee Rudy had 22 digs and Williams had 11 digs.
For IUK coach Heather Hayes, it was her 200th career victory.
IUK (22-11 overall, 12-3 RSC) closes the regular season today with a match at Rio Grande.
IUK women’s b-ball falls to Wesleyan
MARION — IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team dropped a 68-56 decision to Indiana Wesleyan on Friday in IWU’s Leah Whittaker Memorial Classic.
IUK plays Taylor University today in the final round of games in the four-team gathering.
