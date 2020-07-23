Thunder softball schedules tryouts
The Thunder fastpitch softball organization will conduct open tryouts for their travel teams on Aug. 8-9 at the KGSL softball fields at 1203 N. Berkley Rd.
The Aug. 8 schedule shows 10U tryouts at 1 p.m., 12U at 3 p.m., 14U at 5 p.m. and 16U and 18U both at 7 p.m.
The Aug. 9 schedule shows 10U at 9 a.m., 12U at 11 a.m., 14U at 1 p.m., 16U at 3 p.m. and 18U at 5 p.m.
Players who are unable to attend at least one of the two tryout dates should contact Jim Clouse via e-mail (jrclouse@comcast.net) or by text message at 765-437-8904 to arrange a private tryout.
Those attending the tryouts will need to bring their own equipment and will be required to fill out a player profile sheet upon arrival. Players are encouraged to bring a mask if they are uncomfortable without one. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend.
The Thunder organization is dedicated to provide players an affordable opportunity to play in competitive tournaments, attend clinics with college and professional softball players and provide quality coaching.
No Monon Bell football in 2020
The North Coast Athletic Conference, which includes Indiana schools DePauw and Wabash, has further suspended all intercollegiate competition through the end of the year. The move comes amid the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.
The move means there will be no Monon Bell football game in 2020. DePauw and Wabash have played every year since 1911, with the bell becoming the trophy in 1932.
The conference had previously been working toward a modified fall schedule built around a health and safety plan developed by the athletic and medical staffs of member schools, but was forced to re-evaluate its plan following new guidance released last week by the NCAA.
“Let’s not sugar coat the news — it’s a disappointing day for our scholar-athletes, coaches and staff,” Wabash athletic director Matt Tanney said. “Yet, we wholly respect this outcome, given the prioritization of the health and safety of everyone involved in athletics programming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.