Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS) awarded the District III Superintendent of the Year Award to Superintendent Michele Starkey in recognition of her leadership and dedication to Logansport School Corporation.
As a 1987 graduate of Logansport High School, becoming superintendent of Logansport School Corporation has been one of her proudest moments. Starkey started her career at Logansport Schools in 1992 after graduating from Indiana State University. She began as a teacher at Fairview Elementary School and held administrator roles at Landis Elementary School and Columbia Elementary School, and served as the curriculum director prior to becoming the superintendent in 2011.
During Starkey's time as superintendent, she has helped implement new programs and technology such as the Dual Language Immersion Program, 1:1 student technology, over 200 dual credit opportunities, and increased extracurricular activities to provide every student with the tools for success. Entering her 10th year as superintendent, she continues to adapt to student, staff, and community needs.
She takes her job extremely seriously and feels personally responsible for all 4,200 students that attend Logansport Schools. Starkey's mission is simple and displayed in her work every day: one team, one mission, student success.
"Her love and care for this school corporation and its students, staff, and community are second to none. She always goes above and beyond for LCSC and is as diehard Berry as they come” said Logansport High School Principal Matt Jones.
Starkey has served the Logansport Community in a multitude of ways. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Area Five and the Cass County Family YMCA. In addition, she is a member of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Indiana Urban Schools Association, and the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.
