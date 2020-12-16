Jesse Merrell knows trucking.
His dad was a trucker, his dad before him and his dad before him. It's safe to say it runs in the family.
That’s why it made sense when he was named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of trucking company Medallion Transport Holdings in October. He's been working out of one of Medallion's hub offices, located in Kokomo, for five years now. But it took decades of work to get there.
When Merrell graduated from Tipton High School and went to Purdue University pursuing a degree in Agriculture Economics, his family believed he would break free of the “rough life” of the trucking industry.
But he never really did. Merrell began his 20-year career in the trucking and logistics industry during college. At 18, he earned a commercial driver license (CDL) and drove a truck delivering building materials to pay for tuition.
Merrell started out in Production Agriculture, working for a seed company in Tipton County. Then, he started selling tractor-trailers (semi-trucks) for a freightliner.
He moved to Texas to work as a sales representative for heavy haul trucks. In 2007, Merrell opened his own agency with his father called National Heavy Haul (NHH). They became the largest exporter of construction equipment overseas, shipping over 5,000 tractors per year.
“I spent 15 years down in Texas,” he said. “My background was what they call heavy haul, so we moved up to 300,000 pound machines. And I also exported construction equipment with my father. We were the largest exporter of construction equipment in North America.”
In 2014, Merrell wanted to grow that business. While his small business was making $15-16 million a year, that wasn’t quite enough to afford the resources Merrell needed to grow the way he wanted.
“I didn’t have investors, I didn’t have a line of credit to go do all of those things,” he said.
He started talks with Medallion’s owner, Gary Weilheimer, in 2014.
“We started talking about what it would look like if I joined their team,” he said. “Over the last five years, Gary and I’ve worked on growing NHH and Medallion together.”
He joined the company as Vice President of Heavy Haul, the position he’s held for the past five years. Since Merrell started at Medallion, NHH went from a single agency to having more than 35, with more than 100 trucks. The businesses combined just surpassed more than 400 trucks.
“Our business model is similar to an insurance agency,” he said. “We have sales reps, who are facing for NHH or Medallion, and we work as the back office support for the drivers.”
Weilheimer said in a press release that choosing Merrell as COO was a given.
“With Jesse as our COO and as a leader in our organization, we are positioned to meet the demands of the future of transportation and logistics in all different dynamics that we service. Jesse’s the complete package with knowledge, background and diversity, and brings us the experience and the new way of doing business,” he said.
Growing up around trucking, Merrell said he learned the good and bad of the trucking industry. His dad and grandpa are owner-operators, meaning they own their own trucks and lease to a company like Medallion. Medallion provides the freight, and instead of waiting to get paid by each company they haul for, owner-operators get a portion of the total gross amount every week.
“You kind of learn some of the ways the good companies treat people and how some of the bad companies treat people,” he said. “So I spent my entire life watching my dad and my grandpa working their butts off, and quite frankly being treated like the help.”
Merrell isn’t interested in continuing that pattern.
“My goal is to create a company that really appreciates our agents and our operators,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been doing here and I believe that can be attributed to a large part of our growth.”
Medallion now has corporate offices in Kokomo, Charlotte, North Carolina, Mount Laurel, New Jersey and Olive Branch, Mississippi. In the last year and a half, Medallion has grown 12 jobs in Kokomo, with three remote employees who report from Louisville.
“People don’t really talk about it, but across the world, customer service is really pretty much dead,” he said. “We wanted to bring that back. We needed to inject that human element so our agents and operators know that we have their back, and we can take care of them.”
Returning to Kokomo and growing the business has been really special to Merrell. His great-grandpa drove a truck from 1923-72, his grandpa started trucking in 1954 and retired in 2012, and his dad hit the road in 1976, and is still driving.
But when Merrell first pursued the trucking industry as a career, his grandpa wasn’t pleased.
“When I bought my first semi and put a driver in it, my grandpa wouldn’t talk to me for probably a month,” he said. “He would not talk to me because it’s such a hard life. It’s a tough career, it’s cyclical and vicious.
“He was upset because he wanted me to do something different, he wanted me to get away from this because it is such a hard life,” he said.
But Merrell said no one was really surprised he followed the family legacy, and being able to bring a better future to trucking is worth all of the challenges.
“We’re from here, this is home,” he said. “It’s really cool to be back, doing it here. And to be bringing jobs to the area, good jobs. These are good jobs that people can build their career on, and we want people to stay here a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.