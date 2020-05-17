What restaurants are delivering or offering pickup?
Visit Kokomotribune.com and click on
By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through May 17:
Total Cases: 4,686,012
Total Deaths: 313,127
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through May 17:
Total Cases: 1,467,065
Total Deaths: 88,709
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through May 17:
Indiana
Total Cases: 27,778
Total Deaths: 1,607
Howard County:
Total Cases: 285
Total Deaths: 11
Miami County
Total Cases: 130
Total Deaths: 1
Tipton County:
Total Cases: 21
Total Deaths: 1
European leaders
issue blunt warning
In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.
The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as governments worldwide and many U.S. states struggled with restarting economies blindsided by the pandemic. With 36 million newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, economic pressures are building even as authorities acknowledge that reopening risks setting off new waves of infections and deaths.
Pushed hard by Italy’s regional leaders and weeks in advance of an earlier timetable, Conte is allowing restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open today, the same day that church services can resume and shops reopen.
- The Associated Press
Corona quote
“It just popped up in my mind, this is the time to take care of the heroes in the front,” said Singh, the 40-year-old owner of a pet products company. “I spoke to a couple of doctors and they said pizza is the best because they’re working 12 to 16 hours and they don’t have time to sit and eat.”
- Detroiter Shalinder Singh. Singh and his family have paid for and delivered hundreds of pies to hospitals, police stations and fire departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.