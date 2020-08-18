A longer version of this story, including how to help children through these difficult times, can be found at kokomotribune.com.
Over the last several months as the COVID-19 virus has spread, many people have experienced fear, stress and worry.
There have been significant changes to people’s lives, including isolation and the lack of physical contact, unemployment, and the fear of getting the disease. Parents and caregivers are also dealing with issues of their own, including being cooped up with children and home-schooling. Additionally, people with substance abuse issues are often relapsing.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, almost half of Americans say the pandemic is harming their mental health. Additionally, a federal emergency hotline for people in emotional distress registered a more than 1,000% increase in April compared with the same time last year.
“The whole COVID situation is a collective trauma that we’re all in right now,” Indiana University therapist Lindsay Potts wrote in an article for IU Health.
Isolation's impact
Perhaps the biggest challenge people have had to adapt to throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is isolation.
Dr. Clair McCarthy of Boston Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School said the total change in many people’s daily lives has wreaked havoc on mental health.
“Every trip out of the house became treacherous,” she said. “For those who can’t work from home, work either became dangerous or it disappeared, taking income with it. Supplies became precarious. Interactions with anyone outside our home became almost entirely virtual or nonexistent.
“There is no way that we can live this without anxiety and sadness — and no way that our children can live it without anxiety and sadness. We all need to do our best, sure, but it’s important that we acknowledge that we are feeling strange and bad, that our kids are too, and this can’t help but affect how we all behave. We have to take care of ourselves in a different way, being proactive about our mental health.”
The manager of Howard Regional Behavioral Health Services in Kokomo, Matthew Matteson, said the process of isolation changed how mental health had to be provided, with virtual settings taking the place of face-to-face and group therapy.
Matteson said his organization has seen an increase in addiction relapses, suicidal thoughts and depression related to isolation.
Addictions
According to market research firm Nielson, online alcohol sales are up by 243% since the start of the pandemic.
That number raises concerns among mental health professionals that addicts are particularly affected by isolation because it is a community which relies on connection and interacting with each other.
Kevin Sprinkle, of Restore Ministries in Kokomo, said extra money from unemployment and the stimulus checks coupled with idle time and lack of meetings helped to contribute to the rise of substance abuse during the pandemic.
“When you take away accountability and connection that comes with treatment programs and legal supervision, you’re going to see an increase in relapse, and all relapse really is, is a loss of connection,” Matteson said. “COVID-19 did very, very well at creating disconnection between everything.”
To help combat relapse and overdoses during the period of isolation, Sprinkle created virtual “sobriety lounges.” These online meetings are facilitated by Sprinkle and those in recovery who felt called to take on a leadership role. Sprinkle said it gives those in recovery the opportunity to share experiences, feelings, and to be together and get support.
“The first step of a 12-step program is getting out of denial … and so when you attend a meeting in any way shape or form, you are saying, ‘I need something,’” he said. “That’s a crucial part of a meeting because then you are admitting you are unable to do this on you own and your own ways haven’t been working.”
Graham Roe is one of the sobriety lounge leaders who took up the role while he was in recovery, and saw firsthand how it could be ruined by the current circumstances after the overdose death of a good friend.
“He came home to visit his family. I think he decided to go and do drugs one more time and he died. There’s a lot of different stories like that,” he said. “We’d been through active addiction together … and by God’s grace we were doing recovery together, and to lose him really opened my eyes to how serious this COVID thing was and how fragile recovery really is.”
Roe said it’s hard to have something so important like being part of a group and the connections taken away, when those connections are what keep recovery going strong.
“I can’t understate the effect that it’s had on addicts just because it’s just such the opposite of what needs to be done in recovery,” he said. “When you deal with addiction … the numbers aren’t the greatest. You don’t have a 100% success rate or anything, but to see the successes and just to see people want to get better and strive to get better - then they get better, turn around and want to help people get better.
"It’s life full circle and to me that’s the most awesome part about the leadership role in recovery. [It's] seeing the guys and girls that struggled, that you weren’t sure were going to make it – and then all the sudden they’ve turned it all around and they’re helping other people to get where they’re at.”
Maintaining mental health
Many organizations have offered suggestions and strategies on how to maintain mental health during the stressful COVID-19 pandemic.
Matteson recommends being present in your neighborhood and remembering to find local information and not just national news about the virus – especially for the elderly. He noted that group is more likely to stay home and often spend time watching more national news coverage, which can often lead to declines in mental health.
He views any activity that can keep someone in the present rather than dwell on the situation surrounding them as a great way to maintain mental health. That can be anything from putting together a 1,000-piece puzzle to building LEGOs or playing board and video games.
IU Health Behavioral Health therapists Potts and Trisha Palencer said there are multiple signs that could signal the need to seek help, including an inability to sleep or take care of family or do daily tasks; marked differences in personality or behavior; emotional outbursts or violent behavior; any suicidal thoughts, increase in alcohol or drug use, and any long-term behavior that is distressing, such as being overly fatigued, overly tearful or having a sense of persistent dissatisfaction.
Getting help
For help with mental health issues, following are some resources:
• Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with assistance and answers from thousands of health and human service resources across the state — quickly, easily and confidentially. Dail 2-1-1.
• Crisis counseling hotline is a national program: 1-800-985-5990
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
• The Eldercare Locator, a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging connecting people to services for older adults and their families: 1-800-677-1116
• Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text: 8388255
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.