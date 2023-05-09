Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night at Atlanta.
Sean Murphy drove in four runs on three hits as the NL East-leading Braves handed the Red Sox their second straight loss following an eight-game winning streak. Murphy had a two-run single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the eighth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. added two hits and scored three runs.
Charlie Morton (4-3) was the beneficiary of Atlanta’s 12-hit attack. Morton allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Morton improved to 8-1 in 14 career starts against Boston.
REDS 7, METS 6
The Mets lost for the 12th time in 15 games and Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as New York’s manager as Jonathan India drove in three runs in Cincinnati’s 7-6 win.
The Mets (17-19), who scratched starter Max Scherzer because of neck spasms, hit a season-high four home runs but lost for the sixth time in seven games.
New York dropped two games under .500 for the first time under since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.
Cincinnati (15-20) had lost five of its previous seven games entering the series.
CARDS 6, CUBS 4
The Cardinals’ Paul DeJong hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie. Andrew Knizner added an insurance run with an RBI double.
Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman also hit solo homers for the Cardinals.
ROCKIES 10, PIRATES 1
Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and visiting Colorado routed Pittsburgh 10-1, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.
GUARDIANS 2, TIGERS 0
Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit 2-0.
Bieber (3-1) scattered seven hits and walked one before relievers James Karinchak, Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase completed Cleveland’s third shutout of the season. Clase leads the majors with 13 saves in 16 chances.
ORIOLES 4, RAYS 2
Adley Rutschman homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and Baltimore’s bullpen was solid again to help the Orioles top visiting Tampa Bay 4-2.
The Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest mini-slump of the season, and pulled back within 5 1/2 games of the major league-leading Rays.
Tampa Bay won the opener Monday in this three-game series between the top two teams in the American League.
YANKEES 10, A’S 5
Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees overcame three homers by rookie Jordan Diaz in a 10-5 victory over visiting Oakland.
Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth. The 22-year-old second baseman from Colombia connected off three different pitchers, giving him four home runs in 30 major league games.
