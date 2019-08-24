Ault, Robert E., graveside services are 2:30 p.m. today at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St.
Gilliam, Judy K., services are noon today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Rd.
Spicer, Joyce E., services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Collins, John W., services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2907 W. Alto Rd.
Young, Michael James, and Young, Pamela Kay Bolton, a memorial service is 2:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in room W-2 at Northwestern Middle School.
Wittmer, Lyndall Jeanne, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home, Tell City, Indiana.
Hoy, Lilyan Marie, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Rd.
