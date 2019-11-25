Kokomo’s Mayor-Elect Tyler Moore has announced that he will appoint KPD Captain Doug Stout as Chief of Police in his new administration.
“With public safety as my number one priority, it is only fitting that Doug’s appointment is one of my first,” Moore said in a press release. “And the public should know that this decision was made only after significant input from my Advisory Committee; from KPD officers, including personal interviews with over a dozen interested applicants for the position; from other members of the criminal justice community; and from numerous community leaders and Kokomo citizens outside the criminal justice system.
"All of this extensive input confirmed to me that Doug Stout is the best qualified for this pivotal leadership position.”
Stout joined KPD in 2000 as a patrolman, and carried out additional duties as a member of the SWAT team, Head Field Training Officer and member of the Bomb Squad Unit. From 2008 to 2011 he served as a public information officer and a detective, where he investigated all types of serious crimes and conducted undercover operations.
In 2011 Stout was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division Forensic Computer Section where he investigated crimes involving computers and other electronic devices. It was during this assignment that in 2016 Stout was awarded the United States Attorney Award from the US Department of Justice for his contribution to a federal child pornography investigation; was named the American Legion Post 6 Regional Law Enforcement of the Year for 2014; and in 2012 was selected by the FBI to work as a Task Force officer in the Bureau’s Street Crimes Unit.
Stout was promoted to his current rank of captain in 2016, and from that time to the present has been responsible for and supervised the daily 24-hour operation of all three shifts of the Patrol Division and Special Crimes Unit and the 46 employees assigned to both divisions.
“I am eager to sit down with Captain Stout to begin addressing the public safety concerns raised by the Kokomo community during my campaign,” said Moore in the release. “First on our agenda, I will ask Doug to develop detailed recommendations on how we can improve KPD’s efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness, all with the objective of keeping our community safe. Fortunately for Doug and for Kokomo, he will be working with a remarkable group of talented and dedicated KPD officers and staff.”
Stout issued the following statement: “I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Mayor-elect Tyler Moore as Chief of Police of the Kokomo Police Department. I look forward to building a department and team that supports Mayor-elect Moore’s vision of a safe Kokomo where people want to live, work and worship. I am committed to developing a department that is well staffed, well trained and transparent.”
Moore added: “Continuing with my promise to focus on public safety, I will be announcing your new Fire Chief in the near future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.