At least 5,000 homes and businesses throughout Howard County are without power this morning as of 8 a.m. after storms ripped through the area Monday night.
Power went out at 6:53 p.m. Monday.
According to Duke Energy, there is not an estimated time for power to be restored.
More than 16,000 homes and businesses were without power throughout the state.
Trees were down throughout Tipton, Miami and Howard counties, along with many branches and other debris.
This story will be updated.
