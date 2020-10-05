Harvey Weinstein charged with 3 more rapes in California
LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with the rapes of two more women and now faces 11 sexual assault counts involving five women in California as the former movie mogul serves prison time in New York, prosecutors said.
Weinstein was charged with three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
An amended criminal complaint alleges that Weinstein raped one woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005, and raped another woman twice between November 2009 and November 2010, also at a Beverly Hills hotel.
Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said in response to the charges that “Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed. At this moment we cannot comment on the additional charges until we learn more about them.”
The 68-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault of two women.
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have begun the process of extraditing him to face charges but agreed last month to delay attempts to bring him to California because of the coronavirus pandemic.
His next extradition hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.
James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed again, to 2021
The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of COVID-19 on the theatrical business.
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.
“No Time To Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S. It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the U.S. shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.
In a related move, Universal moved its “F9,” the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel to May 28. Its previous April 2 release date would have put it in direct competition with Bond.
Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks.
