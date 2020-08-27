Singer Tyrese finds new voice
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer and “Fast & Furious” actor Tyrese grew up around police brutality, gang violence, murders and psychological trauma in the Watts neighborhood of Southern Los Angeles. But the artist known for R&B hits focused on love (“Sweet Lady”) and relationship woes (“How You Gonna Act Like That”) said he never felt comfortable singing songs about those painful and weighty topics.
Until now.
Tyrese said watching the death of George Floyd inspired him to create the song “Legendary” and its powerful accompanying video “8:46” — a reference to the length of time prosecutors once said Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died (it was really seven minutes, 46 seconds).
Tyrese, whose last album was released in 2015, said George Floyd's death inspired him to sing again.
Both the song and video will be released today.
“I am completely irrelevant in music. I have not been on the charts. I have not had a presence. I have not done anything to contribute hotness or relevancy tied into music. When I say that George Floyd’s death has given me life, this is what I mean: He has lit a fire in me that has had me sitting dormant,” Tyrese said.
Katy Perry has given birth girl
The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.
UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
In the Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good healthcare — something, they said, many families do not experience.
“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.
“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.
The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.
