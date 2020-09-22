Sweet 16 for musician Post Malone
NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone is the sunflower of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
The multi-platinum 25-year-old star scored 16 nominations, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday. Malone’s nominations include top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.
His 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — which featured the hits “Circles,” “Wow” and “Goodbyes” — is up for top Billboard 200 album while “Sunflower,” his collaboration with Swae Lee from the Oscar-winning animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song.
Billie Eilish, a first-time nominee at the Billboard Music Awards, is up for 12 honors including top artist.
Lil Nas X follows Malone with 13 nominations, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each scored 12 nods. Malone, Eilish and Khalid will compete for the show’s biggest award, top artist, along with Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers.
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, though dick clark or NBC didn’t offer specifics on how the show would be handled during the pandemic. The 2020 awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus.
Lennons' killer says he was seeking glory
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed John Lennon in 1980 says he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for a “despicable” act.
Mark David Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. As in previous parole board hearings, the now 65-year-old inmate expressed remorse for gunning down the former Beatle outside the musician’s Manhattan apartment building.
“I assassinated him .. because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish,” Chapman said, according to a transcript released by the state Monday after an open records request.
Looking back 40 years later, Chapman called his actions “creepy” and “despicable.” He said he thinks all the time about the pain he inflicted on Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono.
“I just want her to know that she knows her husband like no one else and knows the kind of man he was. I didn’t,” he said.
Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, “Double Fantasy,” earlier that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.