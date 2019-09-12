History Channel drops Dillinger documentary
INDIANAPOLIS — The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on 1930s gangster John Dillinger that would have featured the proposed exhumation of his grave in Indianapolis sought by two relatives of the notorious criminal who question whether he’s truly buried there.
A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Wednesday that The History Channel is no longer involved in the documentary, but declined further comment, saying network officials “do not comment on why we aren’t moving forward with a project.”
Silberman said in early August that the Dillinger project had not gone into production.
Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, filed a lawsuit Aug. 14 against Crown Hill Cemetery, after cemetery officials objected to the proposed exhumation.
Thompson is one of two Dillinger relatives who sought a state permit to exhume the gravesite, saying they have evidence that Dillinger’s body may not be buried there and that he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934. That permit was approved in July.
The FBI said in a statement in August that it was a “myth” that its agents didn’t kill Dillinger and that “a wealth of information supports Dillinger’s demise” including fingerprint matches.
Thompson and Carol Thompson Griffith said in their permit applications to the Indiana State Department of Health that they want the body exhumed and subjected to a forensic analysis and possibly DNA testing “in order to make a positive identification.” They said in their identical applications that Dillinger was their uncle.
An Oct. 1 status hearing is scheduled in Thompson’s lawsuit against the cemetery. The Associated Press on Wednesday left a message seeking comment from Thompson’s attorney.
Steinbeck kin gets break in court penalty, but stern warning
LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court has thrown out $8 million in punitive damages against the daughter-in-law of author John Steinbeck in her long-running copyright spat with the late author’s stepdaughter.
But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a $5 million verdict against Gail Steinbeck and told her it’s time to end her legal saga.
Waverly Scott Kaffaga, whose mother, Elaine, was married to Steinbeck when he died in 1968, won a lawsuit two years ago showing Gail Steinbeck meddled with plans to make money off his most famous works.
Kaffaga said Steinbeck helped kill plans to remake films of the “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden.”
The 3-0 ruling said a lower court could issue an injunction to end what it called Steinbeck’s “recidivist litigation.”
Russian court dismisses case against famed theater director
MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Wednesday dismissed the case against an acclaimed theater director, two years after he was accused of embezzlement and put under house arrest.
The court, which has been holding hearings in the trial of Kirill Serebrennikov and his associates for 10 months, ruled the case should be returned to prosecutors due to a lack of evidence in the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.