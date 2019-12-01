Brad Paisley happy to be butt of jokes in variety special
NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Paisley is perfectly comfortable being the butt of jokes. In his new variety special, "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 on ABC, the country star allows himself to be the punchline in a number of skits with celeb pals including Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Tim McGraw.
"It's the way I got everybody to do it. I said, 'You're here to roast me,'” he says. “When we were talking on the phone I said, 'Guys, no misconception here. You need to realize this exists for me to be laughed at and I'm good with that.' So they were like, 'We're in.'"
In one highlight, Underwood takes Paisley mudding in a red truck yelling, "I feel the need for speed" with Paisley exclaiming, "Jesus take the wheel!" as he tries to hold on.
"There's a side of Carrie I've never seen before doing this," said Paisley.
The award-winning musician has enjoyed showing his comedic side since high school and as his star rose in showbiz, it caught on that he was always game to play.
Judge upholds charges that could put Weinstein away for life
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s bid to throw out the most serious charges in his sexual assault case, dealing a big blow to the disgraced movie mogul as he sought to limit the scope of his looming trial and any potential punishment.
The ruling made public Wednesday clears the way for prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Anabella Sciorra who says Weinstein raped her in 1993 or 1994. It also leaves open the possibility of a life sentence if he is convicted at his trial, set to begin Jan. 6.
Weinstein’s spokesman said his lawyers didn’t have an immediate comment.
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He is free on $1 million bail and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.
In recent court filings, Weinstein’s lawyers objected to two of the five counts against him — both stemming from a charge called predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum life sentence and requires prosecutors to show a pattern of misconduct.
Weinstein’s lawyers argued those counts should be thrown out because prosecutors are choosing to use Sciorra’s allegation to show he’s a sexual predator who committed sex crimes against multiple women, even though that alleged attack predates the charge being enacted into law in 2006.
Burke, however, ruled that such a strategy is allowed under state law. While Sciorra’s allegation is too old to be the basis for criminal charges, prosecutors can use it as part of showing a pattern of alleged predatory behavior, Burke wrote.
