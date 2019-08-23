Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs’ masters
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalog was purchased by popular music manager Scooter Braun.
“CBS Sunday Morning” previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift on Wednesday. The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and Swift said, “Oh yeah.” When asked if that was the plan, Swift replied with: “Yeah, absolutely.”
In late June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced that it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift’s first six albums, including the Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008′s “Fearless” and 2014′s “1989.”
Swift said last November that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.
Braun manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
The full interview will air Sunday on CBS at 9 a.m. Eastern.
Film on factory is first Netflix project endorsed by Obamas
NEW YORK — A documentary about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor debuted Wednesday on Netflix as the streaming service’s first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s new production company.
Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert said they learned of the Obamas’ interest after “American Factory” was shown at the Sundance film festival and they were pitching the film to Netflix. They were told the Obamas had screened it days earlier.
They’re ecstatic about the support, and in an interview Wednesday were quick to dissuade anyone from the idea that the film is delivering a message either for or against any politician.
“They got what we were trying to do, which is to tell a story that sort of transcends the year-to-year politics,” Bognar said.
Bognar and Julia Reichert, who live in the Dayton, Ohio, area where Fuyao Glass replaced an abandoned General Motors plant, said they were initially interested in exploring a culture clash, but the film deepened into a story about the rights of workers, globalization and automation.
Once upon a time in fatherhood: Tarantino to become a dad
LOS ANGELES — Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of “Once upon a time” tale — the bedtime-story kind.
The “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood” director is about to become a father.
His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.
The couple met in 2009 and married last November just after Tarantino finished shooting “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.
It’s the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.
