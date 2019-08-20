Brad Paisley out; Reba, Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.
But she won’t be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.”
The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Though female acts are finding success on the country music scene, they’ve received little love on country radio as male acts continue to dominate. The last time a woman won CMA’s top prize, entertainer of the year, was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the honor.
Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced Aug. 28.
Florida battery charge dropped against singer Chris Brown
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A felony battery charge has been dropped against singer Chris Brown, who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer in Florida two years ago.
Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge. The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.
Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.
Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.
Brown’s attorney, Kevin Napper, told the Tampa Bay Times Brown had been wrongfully accused and that prosecutors made the right decision.
Status hearing set for civil lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
CHICAGO (AP) — A hearing is set in the city of Chicago’s effort to recover costs from actor Jussie Smollett after police said his claims of a racist and anti-gay attack were phony and staged.
The status hearing Tuesday is the first since the lawsuit was moved to federal court from state court in July.
The city sued in April after a prosecutor’s surprise decision to drop criminal charges against Smollett, who was accused of making a false report. Chicago wants Smollett to pay $130,000 to cover police overtime, among other expenses.
Attorneys for the former “Empire” actor say assertions that Smollett concocted the incident are defamatory. They’re asking U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to throw out the lawsuit. She’ll likely take several weeks to rule on that request.
Publisher confirms Halperin book despite intense criticism
NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Halperin’s planned book about the 2020 election has been officially announced amid protests that the “Game Change” co-author hasn’t earned a second chance since facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
Regan Arts announced Monday that “How To Beat Trump” will come out in November. It draws upon the input of dozens of Democratic party strategists, among them Donna Brazile and David Axelrod. Reports Sunday of the book’s publication were met with numerous denunciations , with former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson calling the news “a slap in the face to all women” and others condemning the participation of Brazile and others.
Axelrod and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm are among those expressing regret about their decision to work with Halperin. Representatives for CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN all have told The Associated Press that Halperin will not be appearing on any of their programs.
Regan Arts founder Judith Regan said in a statement that she did not “in any way, shape, or form condone” Halperin’s behavior.
