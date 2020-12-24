New trial date set for R. Kelly’s federal trial
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year
The 53-year-old R&B star has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019 and two trial dates, for April and then October this year, were earlier struck. His new trial date is Sept. 13, 2021.
The Grammy Award-winner has pleaded not guilty federal charges in Chicago accusing him of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories.
During a Tuesday hearing held by phone, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the September date could still be subject to change.
Once a trial does get underway, prosecutors told Leinenweber it would take around three weeks to present their evidence to jurors.
Kelly also faces federal racketeering charges in New York, as well as state charges in Illinois and Minnesota. His New York trial is scheduled to begin April 7. Kelly has denied ever sexually abusing anyone.
NYT’s ‘Caliphate’ podcast withdrawn as Pulitzer finalist
NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate” could not be verified.
In a statement on Tuesday, the board of the Pulitzer Prizes said it “accepted withdrawal of the entry as an appropriate resolution of this matter.”
The 2018 podcast series, about a Canadian man who said he had carried out atrocities for the Islamic State in Syria, had been named as a finalist in the international reporting category for 2019, which was won by Reuters and The Associated Press.
But the Times said last week that, after the man was arrested in Canada in September for perpetrating a terrorist hoax, it investigated and the man’s story didn’t hold together.
“We volunteered to return the citation and the Pulitzer Prize Board accepted the offer,” The Times said in an email to The Associated Press.
The paper had previously said it would return a Peabody award it had won for “Caliphate,” and the Overseas Press Club of America said it was taking back an honor it had bestowed on the podcast. The story’s central reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, will be reassigned off the terrorism beat, the newspaper said.
