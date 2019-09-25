“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in boat crash
TORONTO (AP) — The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash in Canada, authorities said Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Carolle Dionne said 56-year-old Linda O’Leary of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.
Two boats crashed Aug. 24 on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing 64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito, a mother of three.
Kevin O’Leary said after the crash that he wasn’t piloting the boat at the time.
Police have also charged 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York, with failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway. Ruh was the operator of the other boat.
Dionne declined to give specifics on why O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel because the matter is now before the courts.
Dionne said the maximum penalty O’Leary faces is 18 months imprisonment or a $1 million fine.
Brian Greenspan, O’Leary’s lawyer, said it is regrettable and inappropriate that police have decided to charge her with a “regulatory offense under the shipping act.”
“She has always been a cautious and experienced boater who came into collision with an unlit craft on a dark and moonless night,” she said. “The other boat was sitting in a dark spot on a lake, no cottage lights nearby, no moon.”
Greenspan said the maximum penalty is not eight months imprisonment or a $1 million fine. He said it’s $10,000.
Dern, Neill, Goldblum to return for ‘Jurassic World 3’
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their “Jurassic Park” roles in the upcoming “Jurassic World 3.”
Their castings were announced Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of “Jurassic World” attended by Dern. While Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018′s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Dern and Neill haven’t been back with the dinosaurs since 2001′s “Jurassic Park III.”
All originated their roles in the 1993 original “Jurassic Park.”
Trevorrow, who helmed 2015′s “Jurassic World,” will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Those two films grossed $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
“Jurassic World 3,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.
Jann Wenner to retire as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame chairman
NEW YORK (AP) — Jann Wenner will retire next year as chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York.
Wenner announced Wednesday that he will step down on Jan. 1. The co-founder and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine is one of the founding members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is credited with recruiting the late architect I.M. Pei to create its Cleveland museum.
The annual induction ceremony is a major concert event that is broadcast by HBO.
The 73-year-old Wenner will be replaced by rock hall board member John Sykes, the co-founder MTV and VH1.
Wenner will remain on the board of directors.
