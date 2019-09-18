Court hearing on Britney Spears’ life, finances closed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hearing on the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Britney Spears has been closed to the public and media.
Judge Brenda Penny, who was scheduled to receive a review Wednesday of the conservatorship that has been in place for 11 years, ruled that because medical, mental health and child issues would be discussed, the courtroom should be sealed.
Spears was not in court initially, but in previous hearings she has entered through back doors after the courtroom was cleared.
Her parents were in attendance. Father Jamie Spears temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over her personal life, though he maintained financial control over her.
On Tuesday, prosecutors declined to file charges against Jamie Spears after a child-abuse investigation. They gave no further details.
Tekashi 6ix9ine recounts abduction for jury at NYC trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has heard rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (six-NYN’) describe getting abducted at gunpoint last year amid a dispute between rival factions of a violent street gang he joined.
The account came on Wednesday during 6ix9ine’s testimony at the Manhattan trial of two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. One of the defendants, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, is accused of abducting and robbing 6ix9ine.
The 23-year-old 6ix9ine claimed that after Ellison and another armed man forced him into a stolen car, they beat him and drove him to his Brooklyn home. He said they stole a bag of his jewelry before releasing him.
6ix9ine was testifying as a prosecution witness after pleading guilty earlier this year. He previously testified that he had joined the gang to increase his street credibility.
Strategist for Sen. Warren on longlist for poetry award
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s reach has extended into the world of literary prizes.
A communications strategist for the Democratic presidential contender’s campaign is on the poetry longlist of the National Book Awards. Camonghne Felix was cited for the collection “Build Yourself a Boat,” one of 10 books announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation. Many of the works have political and social themes from climate change to race, whether it is Ilya Kaminsky’s “Deaf Republic” or Arthur Sze’s “Sight Lines.” Others include Brian Teare’s “Doomstead Days,” Ariana Reines’ “A Sand Book” and Jericho Brown’s “The Tradition.” Also on the list were Dan Beachy-Quick’s “Variations on Dawn and Dusk,” Toi Derricotte’s “I: New and Selected Poems,” Mary Ruefle’s “Dunce” and Carmen Giménez Smith’s “Be Recorder.”
Longlists for young people’s literature and translation were announced earlier this week, with nonfiction and fiction coming on Thursday and Friday. The lists will be narrowed to five on Oct. 8, with winners announced Nov. 20.
