Jane Fonda celebrates 25 years of nonprofit
ATLANTA — Jane Fonda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies.
Fonda, 82, founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention in 1995, when she lived in Atlanta and when Georgia had the highest teenage birth rate in the United States. Now it says its programs reach more than 60,000 young people every year.
“Twenty-five years ago, if we had gone into Grady County or White County or said we’d like to talk to you about teaching comprehensive sexuality in school, we would have been thrown out or arrested,” Fonda told The Associated Press. “Counties that didn’t want us to be there are now inviting us in, and that’s very gratifying.”
Fonda is hosting a virtual celebration and fundraiser on Thursday with recording artist Trisha Yearwood.
Retired Major League Baseball right fielder Hank Aaron will present the Lifetime Humanitarian Award to Fonda’s ex-husband, CNN founder Ted Turner. President Jimmy Carter is also expected to deliver a message during the celebration.
New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident
NEW YORK — The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.
“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” Toobin tweeted Wednesday.
In a company memo, Conde Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan wrote that its “investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company.”
“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” Duncan said.
Toobin, 60, is one of the country’s most prominent legal authors and commentators. He is a former associate counsel in the Department of Justice who for the New Yorker has written about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.
