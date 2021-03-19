Lawyers for Depp seek to appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling
LONDON — Lawyers for Johnny Depp told Britain’s Court of Appeal Thursday that the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed, part of arguments seeking to overturn a ruling that the actor assaulted Heard during the couple’s marriage.
The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal a High Court ruling in November, when he lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an article. Depp lost the case — thought to be one of the biggest English libel trials in recent history — following a three-week trial in July.
High Court Justice Andrew Nicol ruled that lawyers for Sun publisher News Group Newspapers proved during the trial that the allegations against Depp, made in a April 2018 article, were “substantially true.”
The judge ruled that Depp, 57, assaulted Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life three times.
On Thursday, Depp’s lawyers argued for an appeal, saying Depp did not receive a fair trial. Neither Depp nor Heard were present for the hearing.
Lawyer Andrew Caldecott said in written submissions that Heard’s claims she donated the entire amount of her $7-million divorce settlement to two charities were a “calculated and manipulative lie.” The claims gave Heard a “considerable boost to her credibility as a person,” and had “tipped the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning,” Caldecott argued.
The couple divorced in 2016. Caldecott alleged that the one of Heard’s supposed charitable beneficiaries, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, wrote to Depp’s business adviser in 2019 to say Heard had not made any payments.
“It’s a false plus to her and a false minus to him,” he said Thursday.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.