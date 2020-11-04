Man convicted of sending threats to Dutch princess
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A man who sent death threats to the Dutch king’s eldest daughter, Princess Amalia, was sentenced Tuesday to three months imprisonment and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.
The Overijssel District Court convicted the 32-year-old man of sending threats via Instagram to the 16-year-old heir to the Dutch throne and one of her friends.
“He threatened her with rape and threatened both of them with death,” said Ronald van Vuure, a judge at the court authorized to speak to the media.
“The court concluded that he developed a very unhealthy obsession with the Royal House and in particular Princess Amalia,” Van Vuure added in a statement posted on the court’s website.
The defendant was detained by military police outside the royal family’s former home in 2017 and said at the time that he had a date with Amalia, whose official title is Princess of Orange, the court said.
The man’s identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.
Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.
The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.
No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.