Brad Pitt goes deep into space, masculinity in ‘Ad Astra’
VENICE, Italy — Brad Pitt says that in his new film “Ad Astra,” he and director James Gray are digging into the idea of masculinity.
“Ad Astra” follows Pitt’s detached astronaut character Roy McBride on a journey to the outer reaches of space to find his estranged father. The film premiered Thursday at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.
Pitt said at news conference that he grew up in an era when men were taught to be strong and not show weakness. He said the film asks if there’s a better definition of masculinity that involves being more open and vulnerable with loved ones and oneself.
In addition to starring, Pitt also produced the film which he said was one of the most challenging he’s ever done.
“Ad Astra” opens Sept. 20.
Scarlett Johansson says ‘Marriage Story’ felt fated
VENICE, Italy — Scarlett Johansson says she was going through a divorce when director Noah Baumbach approached her for his divorce drama “Marriage Story.” Speaking Thursday at a Venice International Film Festival press conference the actress says the project “felt fated.”
Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver in the Netflix film about a couple with an 8-year-old son managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce. It premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, where it is competing for the Golden Lion award.
Johansson and French businessman Romain Dauriac divorced in 2017. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old got engaged to Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live.”
The film will make stops at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals before hitting theaters on Nov. 6, followed by its Netflix debut on Dec. 6.
Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road
BOSTON — Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the most iconic books by the beloved children’s writer.
The exhibit is centered on a maze based on “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” the Dr. Seuss book that urges children to explore the world and move mountains despite the pitfalls and challenges. Children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on “The Cat in the Hat,” ‘’The Lorax,” ‘’Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” and other works.
The 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) exhibition announced publicly Wednesday is scheduled to open in Toronto in October. There are plans to take it to Boston, Seattle, Houston and several other North American cities.
“I wanted to explore the books and bring the characters to life in a new and engaging way,” said Susan Brandt, president of San Diego-based Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company founded by Audrey Geisel, the late widow of Theodor Seuss Geisel, who under the pen name Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated dozens of children’s books.
Because the exhibit is based on Geisel’s children’s books, there are no references to his earlier and more controversial political cartoons.
The maze inspired by “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” features thousands of suspended balloons.
