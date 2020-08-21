Lawsuit: Cuba Gooding Jr. raped New York woman
NEW YORK — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of raping a woman twice in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, according to a lawsuit that escalates the severity of the growing number of claims against him.
The lawsuit, dated Monday but filed publicly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, alleged that the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor attacked the woman, identified in court papers as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy, after she met him at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge.
Attorney Mark Heller, who represent the 52-year-old actor, said the “alleged event never took place.”
“And my client is totally innocent of any of these false allegations and we’re confident it will be dismissed,” he said.
“She’s probably just somebody who’s looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case,” he added.
Gooding already faces misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching related to claims women have previously made against him. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
NBC deletes tweet that Ocasio-Cortez called misleading
NEW YORK — NBC News deleted a tweet early Wednesday about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brief speech at the Democratic National Convention that she complained was misleading and appalling.
The network’s offending tweet said that “in one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden.” The tweet quoted the New York congresswoman seconding the nomination of Bernie Sanders, who amassed more than 1,000 delegates in his ultimately unsuccessful primary bid.
Ocasio-Cortez complained via Twitter that NBC’s report didn’t appear to recognize the purpose of her 90-second commentary: a “routine procedural motion” to salute Sanders’ runner-up campaign.
In deleting the tweet and sending out a replacement, NBC said that its original report “should have included more detail on the nomination process.”
That correction didn’t satisfy Ocasio-Cortez, however.
“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” she wrote in one tweet. “It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks.”
In another tweet, she asked, “How are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? “Because a 1:15 a.m. tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it.”
