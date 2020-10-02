Chrissy Teigan and John Legend grieve their miscarriage
Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are in “deep pain” following her miscarriage, which she announced on social media early Thursday.
Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal.”
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.
Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.
“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.
Rihanna: ‘I just want to have fun with music’
NEW YORK — It’s been four years since Rihanna released an album but the singer is working hard on recording new music.
The pop star, 32, told The Associated Press for her new album she’s already held “tons of writing camps” — where songwriters are put into groups to create original tracks for artists.
Now, she said she’s asked herself the questions: “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?”
“How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before,” Rihanna continued in a recent interview.
Rihanna’s “ANTI,” the singer’s eighth album released in 2016, was a critically acclaimed effort, launching multiple hits such as “Work,” “Love on the Brain,” “Needed Me” and more. Overall, Rihanna’s achieved 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since making her debut in 2005.
Since the release of “ANTI,” she’s guest appeared on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” and Future’s “Selfish.” Her only 2020 release has been “Believe It” with PartyNextDoor.
Rihanna, who has been uber-busy with her successful makeup and fashion lines, says the pandemic has challenged things musically speaking, but she plans to press on.
“I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that,” she said. “That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done.”
