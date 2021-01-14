Manager: Actor wasn’t at Capitol
NEW YORK — Chuck Norris’ manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. “This is not Chuck Norris,” Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”
“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.
Investors buy David
Cassidy’s home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Los Angeles-based real estate investor has purchased the six-bedroom South Florida home that belonged to the late teen idol David Cassidy, and hopes to give it a fresh look on television.
Amy L. Raff and her husband, Abe Rotchel, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel they weren’t looking to buy Cassidy’s waterfront home when they started looking at listings in Fort Lauderdale.
“It turned out to just be a nice benefit that it used to be his house,” Raff told the newspaper. “It’s a fabulous home in a great location.”
The house sold for $2.6 million, the newspaper reported.
Cassidy died at age 67 in 2017 after he was hospitalized with liver and kidney disease. He had announced earlier that year he was suffering from dementia and retiring as a performer.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Cassidy rose to fame as the shaggy-haired teen idol starring in “The Partridge Family”. His face adorned the covers of magazines targeted to young teenagers.
Cassidy bought the house for $1.1 million in 2001 and lived in it with his then-wife, Susan Shifrin-Cassidy, until 2015 when the couple divorced and he declared bankruptcy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.