Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with podcast
LOS ANGELES — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped their first podcast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and guests from Elton John to their son, Archie, appear on the royal couple’s first audio release Tuesday for Spotify, a 34-minute special featuring reflections on 2020.
The couple who stepped down from their royal duties in spring invited friends and people they admire to record audio diaries that were excerpted for the show.
“It’s been a year, and we really we want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it,” the Duke of Sussex says to introduce the podcast.
“And, at the same time, to honor those who’ve experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss,” the Duchess of Sussex adds.
John, 73, was among the many musical artists who was in the middle of a tour when the pandemic struck. “All of the sudden we ground to a halt,” he says in his audio diary.
Other contributors include tennis player Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and calls it “the year that I became more grateful for the things and the people around me.”
Meghan and Harry managed to make major news at the end of March when they stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California, settling in the community of Montecito.
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest will have a special pair of guests alongside the music stars at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration on ABC — the president-elect and the future first lady.
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give “their last interview of the year” in New York’s Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”
The Bidens will “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” according to a statement by the producers.
