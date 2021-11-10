A transfer of more than $1 million is needed to shore up the city of Kokomo’s health fund.
The Kokomo City Council is in the process of approving an ordinance transferring $1.5 million from its cash reserves into its employee health fund. The council Monday voted unanimously to move the ordinance to a second reading. A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the first floor meeting room of City Hall.
The need is for a simple reason: The city has had to pay out more claims this year than anticipated, City Controller Wes Reed told the Tribune on Wednesday.
The city is self-funded, meaning premiums paid by city employers go into a health fund that the city manages. That same fund also pays out claims when an employee or one of their dependents sees a doctor, has a surgery or for any other billed medical expense. If claims total more than the premiums received, then the risk of the health fund going into the red increases.
“It would’ve probably trended toward the red,” Reed said when asked if the transfer was to avoid the fund from going negative. “We’re making sure we don’t get there and end (the year) in the black with some balance left.”
The city’s health fund’s dollar amount of collections and disbursements have run very close to one another in recent years, with more being taken in than disbursed in most years.
Last year, though, the fund disbursed $300,000 more than it took in, according to the city’s annual financial report filed to the Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance, leaving the fund’s end-of-year balance at $354,488.85. The need for an infusion of $1.5 million this year means the city is paying more in claims than it’s collecting for this year as well.
Lowering health care costs — especially at a time where such costs are increasing each year — has been a focus of both city and county governments. The two moved their health clinic to 317 S. Berkley Road and expanded mental health services to employees, signing a four-year contract with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo to staff and run the clinic.
The two municipalities are charged per employee and for use of services, though employees are not required to use the clinic. Costs are considerably less for the city and county if an employee or one of their dependents uses the clinic compared to going outside the clinic.
The city is paying $530,000 in 2021 for the clinic — an increase from the $400,000 budgeted in 2020.
Much of that increase is due to the retired firefighters being reinstated into the city’s insurance plan, a provision that was negotiated between the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 union and the Mayor Tyler Moore administration. Previously, the retirees were given a $900 monthly stipend to be used toward health care costs. That changed, though, in 2021, when the new three-year contract went into effect.
