A Kokomo man was arrested on numerous felonies Monday afternoon after what police say was his involvement in a shooting incident on the city's north end last weekend.
David T. Sanders, 18, is now facing charges of attempted aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, unlawful carrying of a handgun without a permit and with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the incident that occurred Sunday night near Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, an officer was on patrol in the area of Studebaker Park around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and heard multiple gunshots.
As the officer was responding to the location of the gunshots, the release noted that individuals inside a blue Dodge Durango alerted the officer that someone had shot at their vehicle in the area of Havens and Bell streets.
No injuries were sustained in that shooting, but the release indicated the officer could see bullet hole damages on the driver's door panel.
Police also later located spent 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Bell Street.
Through further investigation — including surveillance footage and witness and victim interviews — police identified Sanders as the alleged shooter, the release noted.
He was arrested on Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street and was transported to the Howard County jail without incident.
Sanders is currently being held without bond at the HCJ, and his initial hearing in Howard County Circuit Court has not yet been set.
Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting incident is urged to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.