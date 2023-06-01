Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after a shooting at Bradford Run Apartments that left another man wounded.
According to Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon, officers responded to the apartment complex’s community pool area around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to the incident.
Upon arrival, authorities located the reported victim in the case, and he was transported to a local hospital before being flown to another hospital for further treatment, Seldon noted.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Seldon also said the alleged shooter fled from the scene into a nearby apartment, and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in for assistance.
After about 20-30 minutes, the individual voluntarily surrendered to authorities, Seldon noted.
Additional details relating to Thursday’s shooting, such as the identities of the alleged shooter and of the alleged victim, as well as a possible motive, were not released as of press time Thursday, pending further investigation.
But for some residents of Bradford Run Apartments, like Juanita Martin-Davis, Thursday’s shooting hit a little too close to home.
“I was getting out of my car, and just as I stepped out and turned around, I heard and thought they were firecrackers,” she told the Tribune. “I was just about to say that we are not allowed to shoot firecrackers here, and then I saw three young men. I saw one was on the ground, and the other had started across the street.
“The one on the ground started saying, ‘I’ve been hit, I’ve been hit,’” Martin-Davis added. “The other one came back, and then he started calling for help. The third one ran and went away from the whole incident. … I was so glad because I had been to the mailbox earlier. Normally, I wait to go to the mailbox when I drive in, but I went earlier. Otherwise, I would have been right in the middle of it.”
Incidents like the Thursday shooting are still few and far between, Martin-Davis added, noting she has lived at the apartment complex for over 20 years.
“It is peaceful here,” she said. “We don’t have anything like that, not in this area. But in a way, it’s sad because it’s part of what our world has become in a way. And that’s really sad to know, especially among young people.”
Karla Hogan, who’s lived at Bradford Run Apartments for the past eight years, agreed with Martin-Davis.
“Never,” she said. “This is literally, in eight years, the first time that I’ve ever seen anything like this. … I don’t know what took place. We were just sitting in the house. And all of a sudden, we just heard gunshots. We didn’t see who did it, but it was scary. You see that stuff in the city. You don’t see it this far out here.”
Hogan then pointed toward a nearby family who recently moved into an adjacent apartment.
“I told them, ‘Don’t let this frighten you because this is not how this neighborhood is,’” Hogan said. “This is a really quiet neighborhood. And the scary part was so many kids were out here playing. That could have been really bad. I just pray whoever it was that got shot, I just pray they’ll be OK.”
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.
