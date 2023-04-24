Police say a Kokomo woman was killed Sunday evening after a vehicle she was in was struck by an intoxicated driver.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Washington and Elm streets, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, driven by 22-year-old Fremont resident Travis Sexton, was traveling eastbound on Elm Street and approaching Washington Street, per the release.
Investigators say Sexton allegedly disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and struck a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 28-year-old Kokomo resident Michelle Moss, who was traveling southbound on Washington Street.
The impact reportedly caused Moss’s vehicle to become inverted, police noted in the release.
Along with Moss, investigators say three additional passengers were in the Suburban when the incident occurred, including 24-year-old Kokomo resident Kaysie Nickole Talley.
Talley — who police say was ejected from the vehicle — was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
Moss was also seriously injured during the incident, according to the release, and she was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Two other passengers in the Suburban sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, investigators stated in the release. Sexton was reportedly uninjured.
Further investigation into the incident revealed that Sexton was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash, and authorities stated that a preliminary breath test (PBT) performed on Sexton shortly after the crash registered a 0.142, per the release.
That's nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol consumption.
Investigators also believe illegal drugs are suspected to be a factor in the incident, pending a blood test performed on Sexton at an area hospital Sunday night.
Sexton is now facing preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while causing death and operating a motor vehicle while causing serious bodily injury, both Level 4 felonies.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail as he awaits his initial hearing.
Anyone with additional information on Sunday’s crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jordan Wiseman at 765-456-8431 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.
