TIPTON — An Indianapolis woman was killed and an Ohio man arrested after a weekend crash in Tipton County.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Department media release, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Division Road.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a semi tractor-trailer driven by Bruce J. Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 and approaching Division Road when it allegedly disregarded the red light and struck a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Evette M. Yoder, 30, of Indianapolis.
Yoder was traveling westbound on Division Road at the time, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Patterson was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of reckless homicide, and he is being held at the Tipton County Jail.
The TCSD was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team, Tipton County Coroner's Office, Cicero Township Fire Department, Medic 81, Tipton County Communications, Tipton County EMA, Community Howard EMS, Tipton County Prosecutor's Office and Paddocks Wrecker Service.
