Officials confirmed that one person was killed Thursday night during a crash on Davis Road that occurred just south of the Howard County and Cass County line.
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele did not release any additional details of the incident or that fatality, pending further investigation by the Indiana State Police into the incident.
Per scanner traffic, first responders were dispatched to the crash area around 6 p.m. Thursday.
The collision also caused U.S. 35 to be closed, with traffic diverted, for several hours Thursday night.
This story will be updated.
