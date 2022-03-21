Police say a Kokomo man was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning while fleeing authorities on the city’s near north side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, an autopsy conducted on 52-year-old Brian S. “Scotty” Dodd indicated blunt force trauma to the chest as the cause of death, and officials are still awaiting toxicology results.
No other people were reported injured in the incident.
Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Howard County Dispatch received a report that a blue Dodge — later determined to be Dodd’s — struck the Dollar General at 1234 N. Washington St. and was leaving the scene, the release noted.
A KPD officer on patrol at the time also observed Dodd’s vehicle heading south on Washington Street and allegedly accelerating at a high rate of speed, the release indicated, before turning west on Jefferson Street and eventually coming to a stop.
KPD then conducted a felony stop on the Dodge, giving verbal commands to Dodd to place his hands outside of the vehicle, the release indicated, though Dodd allegedly refused to comply with those verbal commands and began shouting expletives at police.
According to the release, police reportedly tried to get Dodd to comply with their commands for six minutes, and they began to approach the vehicle after Dodd continued to refuse.
It was then that Dodd allegedly put the Dodge in drive and accelerated west on Jefferson Street, causing a vehicle pursuit through downtown Kokomo, the release stated.
While Dodd was traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street, the Dodge then collided with two other parked vehicles, and Dodd — the sole occupant — was reportedly unconscious when officers approached him, according to the release.
The release adds that officers immediately called for medical assistance and performed life-saving measures on Dodd, but he was later pronounced deceased at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-459-5101 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
