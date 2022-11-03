Police are conducting an investigation after a Kokomo woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a fire at the Lincolnwood Apartments.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, authorities were dispatched to the complex, located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East, shortly after 3:30 p.m. to assist the Kokomo Fire Department with a residential fire.
First responders were also notified that witnesses were attempting to get a victim — later identified as 45-year-old Kokomo resident Tonya Marie Bergen-Rowe — out of the single-apartment fire, per the release.
At some point, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office had also arrived on scene to assist the witnesses, the release noted, adding that Deputy Chris Sanders managed to make entry into the burning apartment and pull Bergen-Rowe outside.
Bergen-Rowe was later pronounced dead by officials with the Howard County Coroner's Office, and an autopsy was conducted Wednesday.
The results of that autopsy are still pending toxicology, per the release.
Wednesday's incident is under investigation, and the cause or origin of the fire has also not been publicly released at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by submitting information on the department's Tip411 app or contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
