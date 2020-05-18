A good Samaritan rescued a woman during a fire Monday morning east of downtown.
According to Kokomo Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Myers, the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street, and it spread to another adjacent structure before firefighters were able to contain the situation.
Both structures were vacant and had no working electricity or any furnishings, Myers noted, but there were two individuals inside at the time the fire began.
Myers said one of those individuals, a male, left the scene before first responders arrived.
The other individual, a female, was rescued from off the second-floor roof by a bystander who happened to be driving by before firefighters came onto the scene.
The woman had suffered several burns to her hands, Myers said, and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being transported to Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis in unknown condition.
Fire officials did not immediately release the identity of the female or the bystander, and the fire is still under investigation.
