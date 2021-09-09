TIPTON COUNTY — An 11-year-old Tri-Central Community Schools student was injured Thursday morning when the vehicle he was in drove off the side of the road and struck a utility pole.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff’s Department media release, the boy’s 16-year-old brother, a student at Tri-Central High School, told authorities that he was driving a 2011 Ford Exhibition eastbound on Tipton County Road 500 North shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when he attempted to pass two trash cans that were partially in the roadway.
That’s when the vehicle left the right side of the road, went into a ditch and hit a pole, the release noted.
The 11-year-old was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children with multiple facial lacerations, and police say the 16-year-old was uninjured in the incident.
Authorities also say both juveniles were wearing their seat belts at the time the incident occurred, and witnesses say speed did not appear to be a factor.
Assisting the TCSD at the scene were the Tri-Central faculty and school nurse, Sharpsville EMT and Fire, Cicero Township EMT and Fire, Howard County paramedics, Stat-Flight and TNT Wrecker Service.
