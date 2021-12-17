PERU — A 15-year-old Peru student has been charged with intimidation and false informing after police say the juvenile left a bomb threat note in a common area of the high school on Friday afternoon.
Peru High School students were immediately evacuated to the junior high building after the note was found around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.
All junior high and high school students were then dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. from the junior high building.
The bomb threat comes after law enforcement officers increased patrols at all three Miami County schools following a “national, unspecified threat” made earlier this week, according to an earlier release. The threat likely came from a TikTok video.
Peru Assistant Police Chief Matt Feller said four officers were in the high school at the time the note was found.
“You couldn’t respond any quicker than we did,” he said.
State troopers assisted with bringing in bomb-sniffing K9s. No bombs were found in the buildings. Feller said there was never any actual threat to student safety.
“As of right now, everybody is safe,” Feller said. “The building is safe. There was never a credible threat, but the way everything is, especially with today, we had to be as safe as we could for the kids.”
Superintendent Sam Watkins said he was glad the the threat was only a hoax. He said he felt for the student who made the threat, but there will be serious repercussions for the student’s actions.
“We’ll get them the help they need,” he said. “ ... But there will be some heavy consequences here.”
Police say the student was transported to a juvenile detention facility after their arrest.
