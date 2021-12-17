PERU — A 15-year-old student is in police custody after Peru High School students were evacuated Friday afternoon for a "non-specific" bomb threat that was reported at the building.
Superintendent Sam Watkins said in a Facebook post that all high school students were immediately evacuated to the junior high building.
All junior high and high school students were then dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. from the junior high building.
The bomb threat comes after law enforcement officers increased patrols at all three Miami County schools following a “national, unspecified threat" made earlier this week, according to an earlier release. The threat likely came from a TikTok video.
Peru Assistant Police Chief Matt Feller said four officers were in the high school at the time the threat was made sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m.
"You couldn't respond any quicker than we did," he said.
State troopers assisted with bringing in bomb-sniffing K9s. No bombs were found in the buildings. Feller said officers believe there was never any actual threat to student safety.
"As of right now, everybody is safe," Feller said. "The building is safe. There was never a credible threat, but the way everything is, especially with today, we had to be as safe as we could for the kids."
He said a 15-year-old student has been detained in relation to the bomb threat and detectives are investigating the incident.
Feller said the police department will send a press release later Friday afternoon with more details on the incident.
